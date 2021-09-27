BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Southwestern Athletic Conference has named Alcorn State’s Felix Harper and Keyron Kinsler along with Texas Southern’s Richard Garcia III and Andrew Body its SWAC Football Players of the Week for their outstanding performances during games played this past week of competition.

Offensive- Alcorn State’s Harper completed 16-of-32 pass attempts for 368 yards and three touchdowns this past week. His performance helped the Braves rally from a 19-point second-half deficit to defeat Arkansas-Pine Bluff on the road by a score of 39-38. He also ran for an 11-yard touchdown capping off a seven-play 94-yard touchdown drive in the third quarter.

Also read: MEAC announces football Players of the Week honors – Week 4

Defensive- Alcorn State’s Kinsler contributed a game high 12 tackles, including eight solo tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss during the Braves 39-38 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff. He made his presence felt in the turnover column as well tallying one forced fumble along with one fumble recovery.

Specialist- Texas Southern’s Garcia went 3-of-3 on extra-point attempts while also connecting on field goal attempts of 45 and 25 yards. He contributed a total of nine points during Texas Southern’s non-conference road outing at Rice.

Newcomer- Texas Southern’s Body passed for 353 yards going 19-of-35 during his first career start on Saturday at Rice. He would lead all TSU rushers with 62 yards on 16 carries while also contributing two rushing touchdowns.

Courtesy: SWAC