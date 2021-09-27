All 12 of the SWAC’s head football coaches were present for the weekly press conference recorded on Monday, Sept. 27.
Order of appearance:
0:00 – Connell Maynor – Alabama A&M
9:50 – Donald Hill-Eley – Alabama State
22:40 – Fred McNair – Alcorn State
31:20 – Terry Sims – Bethune-Cookman
40:38 – Willie Simmons – Florida A&M
52:16 – Broderick Fobbs – Grambling State
1:00:05 – Doc Gamble – Arkansas-Pine Bluff
1:15:29 – Vincent Dancy – Mississippi Valley State
1:24:09 – Eric Dooley – Prairie View A&M
1:31:37 – Jason Rollins – Southern University
1:39:53 – Clarence McKinney – Texas Southern
1:47:02 – Deion Sanders – Jackson State