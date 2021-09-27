All 12 of the SWAC’s head football coaches were present for the weekly press conference recorded on Monday, Sept. 27.

Order of appearance:

0:00 – Connell Maynor – Alabama A&M

9:50 – Donald Hill-Eley – Alabama State

22:40 – Fred McNair – Alcorn State

31:20 – Terry Sims – Bethune-Cookman

40:38 – Willie Simmons – Florida A&M

52:16 – Broderick Fobbs – Grambling State

1:00:05 – Doc Gamble – Arkansas-Pine Bluff

1:15:29 – Vincent Dancy – Mississippi Valley State

1:24:09 – Eric Dooley – Prairie View A&M

1:31:37 – Jason Rollins – Southern University

1:39:53 – Clarence McKinney – Texas Southern

1:47:02 – Deion Sanders – Jackson State