DALLAS – The Grambling State University football team fell behind early and tried to erase a 10-point deficit, but it wasn’t enough as Prairie View A&M won its fourth straight over the Tigers, 24-10, in the annual State Fair Classic on Saturday afternoon at the Cotton Bowl Stadium.

Prairie View A&M (3-1) opened the game and marched 75 yards in 14 plays as Jawon Pass tossed a 13-yard touchdown pass to Donovan White, giving the Panthers an early 7-0 with 9:06 remaining.

The Panthers extended the margin to 10-0 in the second quarter as Grambling State was forced to play from behind.

The Tigers (1-3) slowly started building some momentum toward the end of the first half as Elijah Walker connected with Greg White for a spectacular diving catch down the right sideline to set up shop deep in Panther territory.

Two plays later, Walker’s pass to White in the end zone was incomplete, but the Tigers got took advantage of a pass interference penalty as CJ Russell scored on a 2-yard touchdown run with 20 seconds remaining in the opening half.

Grambling State got the ball to begin the second half, but went three-and-out.

On the first offensive play of the third quarter for the Panthers, PVAMU drew up a screen play to push the ball deep into GSU territory. Jaden Stewart gave Prairie View A&M a 17-7 advantage as he went straight up the middle for a 17-yard touchdown with 12:16 left in the quarter.

Noah Bodden came off the bench to replace Elijah Walker, but the Tigers were unable to move the football and were forced to punt.

However, the Tigers forced a turnover at the PVAMU 12. After three unsuccessful plays, Garrett Urban booted a 29-yard field goal to cut the deficit to 17-10 with 1:14 left in the third.

The Panthers continued to push the margin as Jailon Howard caught a 36-yard touchdown pass down the left sideline from Pass, giving Prairie View A&M a 24-10 advantage with just under 11 minutes remaining.

Courtesy: Grambling State Athletics