HBCU Sports publisher Kenn Rashad, senior editor Kendrick Marshall, and contributor Jarrett Hoffman try to only pick winners in Week 4.
Jarrett Hoffman
St. Augustine’s 17, Chowan 38
Shaw 27, Lincoln 3
Virginia Union 31, Johnson C. Smith 7
Elizabeth City State 6, Winston-Salem State 35
Bowie State 24, Livingstone 3
Virginia State 35, Fayetteville State 38
Howard 10, Robert Morris 42
Norfolk State 27, Saint Francis 30
Delaware State 9, Merrimack 28
North Carolina Central 17, North Carolina A&T 31
Fort Valley State 21, Allen 7
Benedict 45, Kentucky State 42
Tuskegee 0, Alabama A&M 35
Central State 14, Miles 26
Clark Atlanta 17, Albany State 27
Morehouse 7, Savannah State 45
Lane 35, Edward Waters 24
Jackson State 42, Delta State 14
Grambling State 17, Prairie View A&M 28
Bethune-Cookman 14, Alabama State 17
Texas Southern 7, Rice 52
Kenn Rashad
St. Augustine’s 7, Chowan 42
Shaw 33, Lincoln 23
Virginia Union 28, Johnson C. Smith 9
Elizabeth City State 14, Winston-Salem State 42
Bowie State 31, Livingstone 13
Virginia State 31, Fayetteville State 28
Howard 17, Robert Morris 24
Norfolk State 31, Saint Francis 30
Delaware State 21, Merrimack 17
North Carolina Central 21, North Carolina A&T 35
Fort Valley State 20, Allen 7
Benedict 34, Kentucky State 32
Tuskegee 17, Alabama A&M 42
Central State 24, Miles 38
Clark Atlanta 17, Albany State 24
Morehouse 7, Savannah State 31
Lane 28, Edward Waters 10
Jackson State 42, Delta State 23
Grambling State 20, Prairie View A&M 17
Bethune-Cookman 38, Alabama State 27
Texas Southern 17, Rice 35
Kendrick Marshall
St. Augustine’s 7, Chowan 32
Shaw 34, Lincoln 23
Virginia Union 21, Johnson C. Smith 9
Elizabeth City State 14, Winston-Salem State 28
Bowie State 27, Livingstone 13
Virginia State 29, Fayetteville State 27
Howard 17, Robert Morris 27
Norfolk State 24, Saint Francis 16
Delaware State 21, Merrimack 17
North Carolina Central 21, North Carolina A&T 30
Fort Valley State 23, Allen 10
Benedict 31, Kentucky State 14
Tuskegee 17, Alabama A&M 42
Central State 24, Miles 38
Clark Atlanta 17, Albany State 24
Morehouse 7, Savannah State 35
Lane 26, Edward Waters 10
Jackson State 23, Delta State 13
Grambling State 20, Prairie View A&M 17
Bethune-Cookman 32, Alabama State 27
Texas Southern 17, Rice 41