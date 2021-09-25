HBCU Sports publisher Kenn Rashad, senior editor Kendrick Marshall, and contributor Jarrett Hoffman try to only pick winners in Week 4.

Jarrett Hoffman

St. Augustine’s 17, Chowan 38

Shaw 27, Lincoln 3

Virginia Union 31, Johnson C. Smith 7

Elizabeth City State 6, Winston-Salem State 35

Bowie State 24, Livingstone 3

Virginia State 35, Fayetteville State 38

Howard 10, Robert Morris 42

Norfolk State 27, Saint Francis 30

Delaware State 9, Merrimack 28

North Carolina Central 17, North Carolina A&T 31

Fort Valley State 21, Allen 7

Benedict 45, Kentucky State 42

Tuskegee 0, Alabama A&M 35

Central State 14, Miles 26

Clark Atlanta 17, Albany State 27

Morehouse 7, Savannah State 45

Lane 35, Edward Waters 24

Jackson State 42, Delta State 14

Grambling State 17, Prairie View A&M 28

Bethune-Cookman 14, Alabama State 17

Texas Southern 7, Rice 52

Kenn Rashad

St. Augustine’s 7, Chowan 42

Shaw 33, Lincoln 23

Virginia Union 28, Johnson C. Smith 9

Elizabeth City State 14, Winston-Salem State 42

Bowie State 31, Livingstone 13

Virginia State 31, Fayetteville State 28

Howard 17, Robert Morris 24

Norfolk State 31, Saint Francis 30

Delaware State 21, Merrimack 17

North Carolina Central 21, North Carolina A&T 35

Fort Valley State 20, Allen 7

Benedict 34, Kentucky State 32

Tuskegee 17, Alabama A&M 42

Central State 24, Miles 38

Clark Atlanta 17, Albany State 24

Morehouse 7, Savannah State 31

Lane 28, Edward Waters 10

Jackson State 42, Delta State 23

Grambling State 20, Prairie View A&M 17

Bethune-Cookman 38, Alabama State 27

Texas Southern 17, Rice 35

Kendrick Marshall

St. Augustine’s 7, Chowan 32

Shaw 34, Lincoln 23

Virginia Union 21, Johnson C. Smith 9

Elizabeth City State 14, Winston-Salem State 28

Bowie State 27, Livingstone 13

Virginia State 29, Fayetteville State 27

Howard 17, Robert Morris 27

Norfolk State 24, Saint Francis 16

Delaware State 21, Merrimack 17

North Carolina Central 21, North Carolina A&T 30

Fort Valley State 23, Allen 10

Benedict 31, Kentucky State 14

Tuskegee 17, Alabama A&M 42

Central State 24, Miles 38

Clark Atlanta 17, Albany State 24

Morehouse 7, Savannah State 35

Lane 26, Edward Waters 10

Jackson State 23, Delta State 13

Grambling State 20, Prairie View A&M 17

Bethune-Cookman 32, Alabama State 27

Texas Southern 17, Rice 41