The top two spots in the Ultimate HBCU Sports Football Poll changed for the first time since the completion of Week 1. Several Division II teams climbed their way up the rankings while bad losses and losing streaks saw some schools take a tumble.

Rank Team Prev Rank Record 1 Alabama A&M 2 2-0 2 Jackson State 1 2-1 3 North Carolina Central 3 2-1 4 Praire View 8 2-1 5 Alcorn State 5 1-2 6 Alabama State 6 1-1 7 Arkansas-Pine Bluff 4 1-1 8 Chowan 15 3-0 9 Langston 16 3-0 10 Florida A&M 7 1-2 11 North Carolina A&T 11 0-2 12 Bowie State 18 2-1 13 Savannah State 25 2-1 14 Southern 14 1-2 15 Norfolk State 23 1-2 16 Bluefield State NR 2-1 17 Grambling State 8 1-2 18 South Carolina State 22 0-3 19 Benedict 21 2-1 20 Lane NR 2-1 21 Hampton NR 2-1 22 Bethune-Cookman 12 0-3 23 Fayetteville State 20 1-1 24 Albany State 17 2-1 25 Delaware State 13 1-2