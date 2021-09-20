The top two spots in the Ultimate HBCU Sports Football Poll changed for the first time since the completion of Week 1. Several Division II teams climbed their way up the rankings while bad losses and losing streaks saw some schools take a tumble.
|Rank
|Team
|Prev Rank
|Record
|1
|Alabama A&M
|2
|2-0
|2
|Jackson State
|1
|2-1
|3
|North Carolina Central
|3
|2-1
|4
|Praire View
|8
|2-1
|5
|Alcorn State
|5
|1-2
|6
|Alabama State
|6
|1-1
|7
|Arkansas-Pine Bluff
|4
|1-1
|8
|Chowan
|15
|3-0
|9
|Langston
|16
|3-0
|10
|Florida A&M
|7
|1-2
|11
|North Carolina A&T
|11
|0-2
|12
|Bowie State
|18
|2-1
|13
|Savannah State
|25
|2-1
|14
|Southern
|14
|1-2
|15
|Norfolk State
|23
|1-2
|16
|Bluefield State
|NR
|2-1
|17
|Grambling State
|8
|1-2
|18
|South Carolina State
|22
|0-3
|19
|Benedict
|21
|2-1
|20
|Lane
|NR
|2-1
|21
|Hampton
|NR
|2-1
|22
|Bethune-Cookman
|12
|0-3
|23
|Fayetteville State
|20
|1-1
|24
|Albany State
|17
|2-1
|25
|Delaware State
|13
|1-2