HOUSTON, Texas – The Grambling State University football team continued to struggle offensively as Houston started slowly before pulling away for a 45-0 victory on Saturday night at TDECU Stadium.

Houston (2-1) took advantage of a short field after an Aldon Clark fumble and marched 47 yards in six plays as Nathaniel Dell caught a 16-yard touchdown pass from Ike Ogbogu, giving the Cougars a 7-0 lead with 15 seconds remaining in the opening quarter.

The Cougars again capitalized on the great field position and after stopping the Tigers offense, Houston’s special teams provided the scoring punch. Marcus Williams returned Garret Urban’s 37-yard punt 48 yards to paydirt as UH increased the lead to 14-0 with 10:40 left in the second.

Houston extended the lead to 21-0 as Alton McCaskill scored on a 17-yard touchdown run, capping an 8-play, 80-yard drive with 5:23 remaining in the first half.

McCaskill added to his day with his second touchdown, a 34-yard scamper, with 11:54 left in the third quarter as the Cougars pushed the margin to 28-0.

Houston put the game out of reach after a 7-play, 56-yard drive as Dell caught a 10-yard touchdown pass from Ogbogu in the left corner of the endzone as the Cougars extended the lead to 35-0 with 7:01 remaining.

The Cougars put together a 6-play, 58-yard as Ta’Zhawn Henry scored on a 1-yard touchdown run, giving Houston a 42-0 advantage with just over two minutes left in the third.

A Dalton Witherspoon 22-yard field capped a 15-play, 62-yard drive as Houston wrapped up the scoring.

Courtesy: GSU Athletics