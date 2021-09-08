Alcorn State senior quarterback Felix Harper has been announced as the second selection to the HBCU Legacy Bowl.

This comes one week to the day that Alabama A&M quarterback and reigning Black College Football Player of the Year award winner Aqeel Glass was named as the game’s first selection.

After spending his first two seasons with the Braves as the backup quarterback, Harper became the full-time starter in 2019 taking over for then-starter Noah Johnson after he went down to injury.

Also read: SWAC Football Media Day: Alabama A&M, Alcorn State favorites in SWAC preseason poll

Harper had big shoes to fill taking over for Johnson who was coming off a season in which he won SWAC Offensive Player of the Year and led them to the SWAC championship.

He made the most of his opportunity recording 2,954 passing yards with a 60% completion percentage scoring 33 touchdowns to just nine interceptions. He also added six rushing touchdowns to his totals leading the Braves to their second straight SWAC championship.

As a result, Harper was awarded a SWAC Player of the Year award of his own as well as an All-SWAC First Team selection and an HBCU All-American selection.

Harper and the Braves will be back in action this Saturday on their home field against Northwestern State looking to bounce back from their loss in the MEAC/SWAC Challenge against North Carolina Central.