After gaining a head coach, Florida A&M is losing a top assistant.

Defensive coordinator Ryan Smith is leaving the Rattlers for an FBS job, Football Scoop reported.

Smith, who led a FAMU defense that ranked No. 1 in the SWAC and No. 2 in the FCS, is expected to be the defensive coordinator at Murray State.

He announced his departure on Twitter, saying, “All good things must come to an end. Thank you to all the players, coaches, & fans that have made this ride so special. Nothing like Bragg Stadium, the [Marching] 100, Swag Surfin’, & most importantly, watching the Dark Clouds take the field!!!”



Smith joined the FAMU coaching staff in 2018 as an assistant before being elevated to defensive coordinator and then associated head coach. Under his leadership, Smith oversaw the development of current NFL players Isaiah Land, Markquese Bell, and current SWAC Defensive Player of the Year Isaiah Major.

He led a Rattlers’ defense that ranked in the top three in scoring defense twice in his three seasons as defensive coordinator. This includes a 2023 season in which they ranked third in the country, allowing 15.2 points per game.

Before coming to Florida A&M, Smith was an assistant at Alabama and Florida.