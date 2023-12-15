You might also like

LeVelle Moton has set a few records at North Carolina Central University – first as a player and now as head coach.

With the Eagles’ 102-50 win over St. Andrew’s Friday night, Moton’s 252nd win pushed him past Floyd Brown for the most wins in program history. Brown won 251 games between 1952 and 1970.

Moton was named head coach at his Alma Mater before the 2009-10 season, and after two seasons as an independent, the Eagles joined the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference as a full member in 2011. By 2014, Central claimed their first MEAC tournament championship and made the first of four NCAA tournament appearances. The Eagles also participated in the 2015 National Invitation Tournament (NIT).

Moton starred as an Eagle player under Greg Jackson from 1992 to 1996, scoring 1,714 points in four years and earning all-CIAA first-team honors in 1995 and 1996. After a brief career overseas, Moton began coaching local high school basketball in North Carolina before returning to lead NCCU.