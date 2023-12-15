Less than a month after Teddy Keaton departed Allen University for the head football coaching job at Clark Atlanta University, the Yellowjackets have found his replacement.

Cedric Pearl, who led Central State’s football program between 2014 and 2019, will assume the role of head coach at Allen, as announced at a press conference Friday afternoon.

Pearl, a former Tuskegee player who served as an assistant coach at his alma mater, Morris Brown before a long-term stint on Alabama A&M’s staff, was 19-41 in six seasons at Central State before being let go after the 2019 season.

Pearl moved on to an offensive coordinator’s position at Miles College and helped the Golden Bears win the SIAC West in 2021 and returned to Alabama A&M as a defensive line coach before accepting the Allen head coaching job.

“I am delighted to announce the arrival of Cedric Pearl as our new head football coach,” Allen athletic director Jasher Cox said in a statement. “His ability to connect with recruits, his passion and love for his players, and his alignment with our vision and values are among the many reasons he has been selected to lead our program. We eagerly anticipate an exciting era under Coach Pearl’s leadership.”

“It is with great honor that I accept the Head Football Coach position here at Allen University,” Pearl said. “I would like to thank the Board of Trustees, President McNealey, and AD Jasher Cox for this opportunity.”

Allen went 7-3 under Keaton in 2023, putting together one of the more surprising seasons in all of Black College Football. Keaton left for Clark Atlanta in November, replacing Willie Slater, who’d been fired by the Panthers mid-season. Clark Atlanta finished 0-10 in 2023 and has not had a winning season since 2008.