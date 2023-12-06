Tennessee State head coach Eddie George was among the 25 modern-era semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s 2024 class.

Speaking on The NFL Report, the Tennessee Titans great was honored by the honor.

“It’s an accomplishment unto itself. Of course, you would like to don the gold jacket, but to be in the conversation to have to opportunity to have your case heard [is an honor],” said George. “You see all the names on that list, and you can make a case for anyone on there. There are some dudes and some dogs on there, and I’m honored and thrilled.

“It’s special to be recognized in that capacity. Again, it’s a long way before the finish line, but certainly, when you are mentioned among those great NFL players, it’s something to be proud of.”

The 25 semifinalists, which came from an initial list of 173 nominees, will be whittled down to 15 before final voting for the 2024 HOF class. A 50-person selection committee will pick the Class of 2024 prior to Super Bowl LVIII. The 2024 Hall of Fame will be announced on Feb. 8, 2024, on the NFL Live telecast.

In his nine NFL seasons, George, a four-time Pro Bowler, rushed for 10,441 yards, which is currently 28th all-time. In his eight seasons with the Titans, he eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark in all but one of his years, the 2001 campaign, in which he rushed for 939 yards.

George has 36 career 100-yard games to his credit and never missed a game during his Titans tenure that spanned 128 games. The 10,009 yards he ran for during his career remains a franchise record.

George, the 1995 Heisman Trophy winner, was also inducted into the Oilers/Titans Ring of Honor and Hall of Fame 2008, along with Frank Wycheck and the late, great Alcorn State legend Steve McNair.

This is the second time that George has made it to this stage of the voting process, having also been named a semifinalist in 2022.