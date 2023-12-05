LAS VEGAS, Nev. – North Carolina Central University quarterback Davius Richard was named the 2023 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year during the 65th Annual National Football Foundation Awards Dinner.

Richard earned MEAC Offensive Player of the Year for a second consecutive season, capping a record-setting collegiate career and helping lead NCCU to its first FCS playoff game in program history.

Richard helped the Eagles win nine games in 2023 and saw the Eagles reach new heights in the FCS rankings, climbing as high as No. 7 nationally. He is the reigning Offensive Player of the Year, earning the title following a stellar 2022 campaign that included a Celebration Bowl victory.

He is tied for first in the FCS in points responsible for, averaging 24 points per game, and ranks in the top 15 nationally in 13 different categories.

Richard finished the 2023 season with a conference-best 2,177 passing yards and 21 touchdown passes. He connected on 166 of 273 passes in 11 games and finished with a school-record completion percentage of 60.8 percent. He also led the Eagles in rushing touchdowns with 18, breaking the school’s single-season record.

The quarterback is only the second player in school history to amass more than 10,000 yards of total offense. Has accounted for 117 career touchdowns (73 passing, 44 rushing), breaking the school record.

Richard is a finalist for the Stats Perform Peyton Award, given annually to the best offensive player at the FCS level. The award is known in some circles as the Heisman of FCS.

Courtesy: NC Central Athletics