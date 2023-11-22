Saturday’s 2023 edition of the Florida Classic between Bethune-Cookman and Florida A&M was everything one would expect between two Florida-based rivals.

There may not have been much on the line between the two football teams, considering that FAMU is set to host Prarie View A&M in the SWAC Championship Game on Dec. 2., but it still didn’t stop the Ratllers from ending the regular season by securing their 10th win of the season by defeating BCU 24-7.

The halftime show between the two bands is a different story. Determining a winner is a bit more subjective — depending on which school one supports — but it is always an intriguing discussion to have.

Below are the halftime performances of both bands. Look at both clips and decide which band won the halftime show.

Bethune-Cookman



Florida A&M



The poll will close Saturday (Nov. 25) at noon.