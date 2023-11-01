You might also like

You might also like

HBCU football player and self-proclaimed “King of NIL” Rayquan Smith is launching his own service to help college athletes get in the NIL game, too.

Smith, a running back at Virginia State, announced Wednesday that he has formed SponsorPro, “a digital marketplace” that assists athletes in acquiring endorsements

“With the NCAA’s new Name, Image, and Likeness regulations granting student-athletes unprecedented opportunities to maximize their personal brands, Sponsor Pro fills a crucial gap in the market by offering a vital link between athletes and brands,” according to a news release.

“The platform enables student-athletes to take charge of their financial futures by easily connecting with businesses seeking to collaborate with them.”

Smith gained notoriety when he was able to secure more than 80 NIL deals while at Norfolk State.

SponsorPro provides student-athletes with free access to the platform with valuable NIL insights to help navigate their NIL journey. The platform is now live and open to collegiate athletes, agents, brands, and businesses at SponsorPro.com