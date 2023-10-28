You might also like

Florida A&M won its homecoming game and clinched the SWAC East, and the moment was documented by an all-time great Major League Baseball player.

Ken Griffey Jr, who now shoots photographs of sporting events, was a credentialed photographer at the Florida A&M-Prairie View football game on Saturday.

The Baseball Hall of Famer had the opportunity to watch his son, Tevin Griffey, a defensive back on the Rattlers football team, play.

FAMU won the game 45-7.

Griffey’s connection to HBCUs does not stop at football or photography. In July, Griffey was the catalyst for the inaugural HBCU Swingman Classic that featured 50 of the top Black College baseball players. The game was played at T-Mobile Park in Seattle during MLB All-Star week.