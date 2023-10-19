The chairwoman of a Senate committee responsible for handling issues related to collegiate athletics said the group could not agree on the framework of a NIL bill because some members did not want to include HBCUs in the negotiations.

Senate Commerce Committee Chair Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., said Wednesday in an interview with USA Today the committee came close to agreement on a name, image, and likeness bill during the last Congressional session that included measures on athlete health, safety, and welfare.

But a potential deal fell apart when, according to Cantwell, “a lot of people wanted to jettison the HBCUs from Division I.”

“We didn’t think that was such a good idea,” Cantwell said. “And we weren’t for that for a bunch of different reasons. And so the negotiations fell apart over that issue.”

Cantwell, however, didn’t explain why some members wanted to drop HBCUs as it related to NIL legislation.

Leaders of the four major HBCU conferences last month implored members of Congress to consider legislation that would address NIL that would have a “staggering impact” on their schools.

Conference commissioners of the CIAA, MEAC, SIAC, and SWAC sent a letter to the Congressional Black Caucus in September to investigate how NIL and athlete employment would affect Black colleges.

At the heart of the matter, the HBCU commissioners suggested that schools may be forced to discontinue teams or entire departments if athletes are ruled employees.

“To protect all that we have accomplished on our HBCU campuses, we ask for your support in passing laws that, when necessary, pre-empt state law to create clear and fair playing fields for HBCU student-athletes,” a portion of the letter stated. “Like the majority of our Division II and mid-major peers, most HBCUs do not generate significant revenue and rely heavily on school-appropriated funds and donations. Therefore, classifying student-athletes as employees would have a staggering impact on our athletic programs and schools.”