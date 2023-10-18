North Carolina Central’s history of playing against blueblood opponents will continue in the 2023-24 regular season when the basketball program goes big game hunting.
The Eagles are scheduled to open the regular season with a matchup against No. 1 Kansas.
“Eagles Nation, we’re Excited to Open our season vs the #1 ranked team in the Country…….Kansas Jayhawks!!!!” longtime NC Central coach LeVelle Moton tweeted.
Eagles Nation, we’re Excited to Open our season vs the #1 ranked team in the Country…….Kansas Jayhawks!!!! 👊🏾🙏🏾🏀 pic.twitter.com/xxwA5ex9B7
— LeVelle Moton (@LeVelleMoton) July 5, 2023
The game will be held at legendary Phog Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence on Nov. 6 at 8 p.m. EST, according to the team’s published basketball schedule.
In addition to Kansas, the Eagles will also play the likes of Virginia and Georgia in non-conference play.
In 2022, NC Central went 18-12 overall and made it all the way to the MEAC Tournament semifinals.
Leave a Reply