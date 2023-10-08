You might also like

The Fort Valley State Wildcats maintained their undefeated SIAC conference record, overcoming a 14-point first-half deficit to defeat the Savannah State Tigers 38-24.

They improved to 5-0 against the SIAC, currently the best record in the conference (a half-game ahead of Albany State and Benedict).

Running back Brandon Marshall was a catalyst for the Wildcats’ win, recording a season-high 187 rushing yards on 28 attempts and a touchdown.

Kelvin Durham had a solid outing with 137 passing yards on 11-of-21 passing and two touchdowns. His leading receiver, Za’Tarious Anderson, caught each team’s touchdowns, accounting for 57 yards.

The Wildcats’ defense also significantly contributed to the win, forcing three Savannah State turnovers, including two interceptions.

With 4:57 remaining in the second quarter, Savannah State held a 17-3 lead. Quarterback Jadon Adams was highly effective in allowing the team to build a big lead, accounting for 173 passing yards in the first half.

Fort Valley State would put themselves in the lead in the third quarter, scoring three unanswered touchdowns beginning before the end of the first half.

After Adams scored on a two-yard run to tie the game for Savannah State, FVSU sealed their win, scoring two straight touchdowns.

This included a one-yard touchdown run that culminated in an 8-minute 15-play drive.

Fort Valley State will have its championship hopes tested next week when they go on the road for a Thursday night matchup against reigning conference champion Benedict.