It has been more than a month since Grambling State linebacker JaQuavis Richmond was hospitalized after sustaining an injury in a game against LSU.

And his recovery has been promising.

In a recent video posted on social media, Richmond was filmed performing a squat and walking in the hallway of a hospital with a smile on his face.

Though he was still wearing a neck brace, it appears that Richmond is far removed from what appeared to be a devastating injury he suffered on Sept. 9 at LSU while attempting a tackle.

Since the injury, there has been an outpouring of support and well-wishes for Richmond, including a visit from a contingent associated with Southern University that included football coach Eric Dooley.