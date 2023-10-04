A day after five people were wounded in a shooting at Morgan State, school officials announced Wednesday that homecoming activities, including Saturday’s football game, have been postponed.

“Regrettably, for the very first time in Morgan’s history, all activities planned around Homecoming will be either canceled or postponed until the perpetrator(s) of this atrocity have been found and brought to justice,” Morgan State President David K. Wilson said in a statement.

It is the first time in 39 years that the homecoming football game will not be played. Morgan State was scheduled to host Stony Brook.

“In the abundance of sensitivity for the emotional well-being of the campus community, we have also decided to cancel all classes and activities for the remainder of the week and will implement campus-wide programming geared towards the health and welfare of our university community,” Wilson said. “We strongly believe that this moment calls for reflection, thus allowing our students, faculty, and staff the opportunity to focus on their mental wellness.

“I want to reiterate our unwavering commitment to delivering a safe campus for our entire Morgan family. We greatly appreciate the support of our larger community, who have expressed their concern and support during this most trying time. As more details become available, please know that you will hear from me in the coming days.”