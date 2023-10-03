Virginia State University has requested an apology and an investigation after the VSU women’s soccer team experienced racial slurs and inappropriate sounds during a match against Guilford College last month.

During the Sept. 26 game, the opposing team’s fans reportedly yelled the N-word and made monkey noises aimed at the players. While there have been direct apologies to the administration. VSU says that “our student-athletes also deserve a personal apology,” according to a statement.

“The President of Guilford College, Dr. Kyle Farmbry, has apologized to VSU President Dr. Makola M. Abdullah. In a website statement, Farmbry said they have discussed this matter at length and will complete an investigation and take appropriate action relative to their code of conduct,” the statement said.

Peggy Davis, VSU Associate Vice President for Athletics, said she also received “a call of apology from the Guilford athletic director.”

However, VSU has made it clear to Guilford College officials that the university “will not tolerate this behavior from their fans and would still like them and their fans to apologize directly to our student-athletes.”

“Our consistent goal has always been to provide a quality athletic experience for our student-athletes on and off campus, which does not include inappropriate, unacceptable, or racially insensitive comments by spectators, coaches, officials, or students,” according to a statement.

“Racist and abusive language has no place in college sports,” said Abdullah. “Our student-athletes work very hard to represent our university, and we must work together to ensure everyone can enjoy a safe and inclusive environment.”

