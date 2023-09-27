You might also like

You might also like

The Black College Football Hall of Fame announced the first players to be named to the 2024 Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl.

Representing North Carolina Central University, quarterback Davius Richard will play for Team Gaither in the third Annual Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl. Richard was named the 2022 MEAC Offensive Player Of the Year after leading the conference in passing yards (2,661), passing TDs (25) and rushing TDs (15). He was also named the 2023 Preseason MEAC Offensive Player of the Year.

Representing Florida A&M University, quarterback Jeremy Moussa will play for Team Robinson. He was named the 2023 Preseason SWAC Offensive Player of the Year. In 2022, Moussa passed for 2,732 yards and 21 touchdowns, earning All-SWAC Second Team recognition.

“We’re incredibly excited to announce these two quarterbacks as our first invites to the 2024 Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl, ”said Doug Williams, Super Bowl XXII MVP and co-founder of the Black College Football Hall of Fame. “They represent the very best of HBCU football today.”

The Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl will take place on Saturday, February 24th, 2024, at Tulane University’s Yulman Stadium in New Orleans, Louisiana.