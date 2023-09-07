Morgan State came away with the biggest Week 1 win in all of Black College Football, but that’s something they’ll think about another time.

Second-year head coach Damon Wilson has his Bears ready for a trip to Akron to play the Zips, a team coming off a loss to Temple and will be ready for any challenge MSU poses.

“[Sunday], we met, we talked about it, and patted our guys on the back,” Wilson said of the Bears 17-10 victory over 18th-ranked Richmond last Saturday. “We also talked about some things we can improve upon. That game is over now. Our focus is on Akron.”

Wilson is aware of the physical advantages the Zips possess but is also confident in the game plan and the culture his staff will have in place.

“They’re a pretty physical team offensively; they’ll move around and try to get you out of place,” he said. “We must play sound football, rely on our rules and coaching, and see where it puts us at the end of the ball game.”

Morgan State overcame some offensive jitters thanks to a concerted defensive effort, led by junior linebacker Erick Hunter’s strip of Richmond QB Kyle Wickersham that led to the Bears’ winning points. Hunter is one of the Bear veterans Wilson has tasked with keeping this program’s focus on the task at hand each week.

“It was exciting to see them have fun on the football field,” he said. “It was a feeling of ‘Great job, but we have more work to do.’ Our vets got on our young guys and told them, ‘Let’s get ready for Akron.’’

Defeating Richmond was good not just for the 2023 season but for the future of a program Wilson hopes to position among the country’s best.

“You’re playing against a nationally-ranked opponent, and to get a win against them, it’s major,” he explained. “When you’re recruiting, you’re selling your university, your program, and your schedule. It helps recruits see you’re going to play quality football, get a great education, and be surrounded by people who care about you.”