Lee Hull’s Delaware State debut obviously didn’t go as planned, but he and the Hornets have moved on from the 22-11 loss to Bowie State and are now focused on a bigger challenge – a trip to West Point to do battle with Army.

Hull credited the Bulldogs while admitting that the Hornets didn’t do themselves any favors last weekend.

“Bowie State came in, had a great gameplan, and played hard. They’re a very good program, and they’re going to do well this year,” he said. “We also beat ourselves. We self-destructed with too many penalties, we fumbled the ball, and they returned it for a touchdown. We settled down and executed, but it was too little, too late.”

The Hornets played two quarterbacks Saturday – Washington State transfer Aaron Angelos and sophomore Marqui Adams – and Hull is hopeful that one or both of them can pick up Delaware State’s new offensive scheme in time for the Black Knights this weekend.

“Both of them had only gone against our defense before last week. This is a new offense, so they’re still learning,” he said. “They did okay, but we have some work processing our offense and scheme. We’ve just got to go back to basics and prepare them the best we can to understand what we’re trying to do in this offense.”

The key for Delaware State will be forgetting about Saturday’s upset and going into West Point with the attitude of being the surprise team.

Army has tinkered with its offense this year, and the new looks should provide another opportunity for the Hornet defense, ranked in the top half of the MEAC a season ago, to sharpen its skills.

“It’s about us and our preparation. Bowie is over with; we have to move on,” Hull says. “I told the team the biggest jump you’ll make is from game one to game two, so I’m looking forward to seeing how we improve in game two.”