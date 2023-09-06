Despite Harold Blood committing three costly turnovers and the offense failing to score in the second half in a Week 1 loss to Alabama State, head coach Eric Dooley still has confidence in his quarterback.

The Jaguars could only muster 95 total yards of offense after the offense tallied 10 points on its first two offensive possessions against the Hornets.

Blood, named the starter just before the end of fall camp, threw for 166 yards and a touchdown but accounted for two interceptions and a late fourth-quarter fumble in the 14-10 loss to the Hornets in Montgomery on Saturday night.

“He’s a guy who wants to play at a high level, and I thought he did some great things to move the team,” Dooley said Monday.

Backup quarterback Noah Bodden, who transferred from Grambling State, did throw one pass on Saturday but does not figure to be in the gameplan when the Jaguars face Jackson State — a rematch of the SWAC Championship Game — in a nonconference matchup in Baton Rouge.

“We can move forward with him (Blood). I still think he’s the guy who can take us where we want to get to, and that’s simply 1-0,” said Dooley.