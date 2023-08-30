Norfolk State University Director of Athletics Melody Webb and head football coach Dawson Odums revealed the newly renovated locker room to the Spartans football team to kick off game week.
“We are extremely excited to have a place to call home with this new locker room,” NSU head football coach Dawson Odums said. “I want to thank everyone who made this possible. Our players are excited and now we can fully turn our attention to this weekend’s opponent.”
The Spartans will kick off the season at 2 p.m. on Saturday in the annual Labor Day Classic against rival Virginia State at William “Dick” Price Stadium.
