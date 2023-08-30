North Carolina Central earned every single accolade during a 2022 season that saw them win a share of the MEAC championship before going on to defeat SWAC champion Jackson State in a 41-34 overtime thriller at the Celebration Bowl.

As the 2023 season begins, head coach Trei Oliver wants his team to focus on the present so the future can include another conference title and trip to Atlanta.

“We had a successful season, but that’s over with,” he said. “We expect to be a better team and improve on what we did last year. The guys are still hungry, and the expectations don’t change.”

NC Central finished the 2022 season 10-2 overall and 4-1 in MEAC play. Their 50-21 win over Howard gave them the head-to-head tiebreaker and the Celebration Bowl bid, which they took advantage of in defeating the Tigers.

Two key pieces of the puzzle, quarterback Davius Richard and defensive back Khalil Baker, return as preseason offensive and defensive players of the year, giving the Eagles’ experience and guidance.

“When you have two great players like Khalil and Davius, they provide a level of leadership that’s good to have coming back,” Oliver says.

NCCU opens the season with an old rival coming to town in CIAA foe Winston-Salem State. The Rams are led by a former Eagles standout, Robert Massey, and Oliver knows that it will take nothing less than the Eagles’ best effort to come out on top.

“We know they’re going to come in here and try to upset us, so they’ll bring their “A” game,” he said. “They’re talented, so we’ve got to come to play and play well. The same thing it would take for us to beat UCLA, it’ll take the same thing to beat Winston.”

Oliver is confident that the togetherness of his team will be a source of inspiration not just this Saturday but throughout the season.

“Our team chemistry is outstanding, the culture is what drives us,” he said. “We have a very close-knit group of guys, and we’re still humble. Success can go to your head a bit, but our guys are locked in and really had a great camp.”