Once again, everything is at stake in the 2023 Denny’s Orange Blossom Classic.

Both schools understand the magnitude of not only the matchup but the outcome.

The winner, which has been Jackson State in 2021 and 2022, can set the pace in the SWAC East. The loser, in this case, Florida A&M, has to likely win out the rest of the way even to have a shot at the division title.

Unlike in previous seasons where Jackson State — the two-time conference champion was the favorite — the Rattlers go into Sunday’s nationally televised ESPN game with that expectation in this meeting and for the season.

Florida A&M was selected in the conference preseason poll to win the East division at SWAC Media Day, with Jackson State a firm No. 2.

And despite FAMU coach Willie Simmons downplaying the pressure the Rattlers face to overcome JSU, this game will go a long way in defining its season.

“Whether you call that pressure or not, I’m not sure. You know, for us, pressure can bust pipes and make diamonds,” said Simmons on Monday. “And our job is to make sure that it (pressure) doesn’t overwhelm us and that it allows us to make sure these guys play up to their full potential and that the game isn’t too big for anybody involved.”

Last year, JSU blew out FAMU 59-3 and handed the Rattlers their worst loss to another HBCU in program history.

Even though FAMU went unbeaten the rest of the way, just like in 2021, the Rattlers know they must overcome the JSU hurdle to finally win the league.

But Simmons explained that the team isn’t necessarily extra motivated to beat Jackson State because of past defeats. The season opener matters because it’s a game that carries so much weight in the standings.

“It’s actually an emphasis on the game because it’s the next one we play,” he said. “And we want to win them all but can’t win them all unless you win the first one. For us, it’s about being 1 and 0 this week. That’s our sole purpose and our sole goal.”