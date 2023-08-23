Norfolk State head football coach Dawson Odums has identified who will start at quarterback for the Spartans.

Junior Otto Kuhns will get the nod for the Sept. 2 season opener against Virginia State.

Kuhns beat out Florida A&M transfer Cameron Sapp and Hinds Community College Ruben “Deuce” Lee in fall camp to secure the job.

“He did an outstanding job and has done so all camp,” Odums told the media on Tuesday. “I’m excited for his growth at that position, and we’re just excited for the opportunity to see what he brings to the table as the quarterback.”

Kuhns’ performance in the Spartans’ second scrimmage on Friday was the difference in Odums leaning toward the junior signal caller.

“We really waited until then, and we wanted to see consistency,” Odums said. “I thought he had a good first scrimmage. Then you want to see how you follow up success. Do you come back with the right mindset to work? He’s done that all camp. He’s done an outstanding job of taking the meetings to the field, asking the right questions, and showcasing the right poise. I really think that’s important when you’re talking about the quarterback position.”

Kuhns, who transferred from Eastern Illinois in 2022, started nine games for Norfolk State last season, throwing for 1,420 yards and 11 touchdowns.