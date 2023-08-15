Tennessee State University President Dr. Glenda Glover is retiring.

During a Monday news conference on the TSU campus, Dr. Glover announced her tenure will end at the conclusion of the 2024 spring semester.

“Serving as president of Tennessee State University has been the honor of a lifetime,” Glover said. “Words cannot express the emotions I have as I stand before you this morning. TSU prepared me for every accomplishment I have achieved throughout my career. This is where I got my start, where the seeds of excellence were sown for a young teenager from south Memphis who aspired to change the world.” I came to Tennessee State University and graduated in 1974. From 1974 to 2024, a 50-year blessing. And now it’s only appropriate that I announce my retirement from the place that gave me my start.”

“My voice is needed now more than ever for a much larger platform,” Glover stated, adding that she will continue to address racial equality from a “different, unrestricted platform.”

She was tapped to helm her alma mater in 2013, succeeding then-interim president Portia Holmes Shields.

Glover got her undergraduate degree from TSU in 1974 and then subsequently earned an MBA from Clark Atlanta University, a law degree from Georgetown, and a doctorate from George Washington University.

After working in the private sector from 1976-1990, Glover entered higher education, teaching accounting at Howard University. Four years later, in 1994, Glover headed to Jackson State, where she would become Dean of the College of Business and held the post until she became TSU’s 8th president.

Under her leadership, Tennessee State has seen its grant funding exceed $100 million, more than doubled its endowments, and was recognized as a “high research” institution, with plans to build on that label in the coming years.

“We have elevated the brand, the reputation, and the legacy; and ensured that TSU is on a nationwide platform by increasing the national visibility of this university,” Glover said. “TSU is being discussed in rooms where it has never been discussed before. This recognition helped us recruit even more students, not only from Tennessee but from around the country.”

Tennessee State was one of the scores of HBCUs that saw a substantial increase in enrollment, recording its largest-ever fall enrollment last year. However, this influx of new students proved too overwhelming for the existing student housing infrastructure, forcing the university to house students in local hotels.

Then in February, state comptroller Jason Mumpower’s audit revealed that TSU embarked on an ambitious campaign to increase enrollment and quadrupled the scholarship budget, despite being fully cognisant of a housing shortage. Mumpower stated the housing shortage was only a symptom of a much larger management problem,” and his report highlighted “management’s disregard of basic financial controls.”

During a February legislative hearing, Mumpower said, “It has amazing alumni, but right now, TSU is not a well-run organization.” State lawmakers, including Tennessee Lt. Governor Randy McNally, called for Glover’s job, with McNally saying, “The problems they’ve had there, I think probably a change is in order.” Legislators earmarked $2 million in the state budget to conduct a forensic audit of TSU’s finances.

In Monday’s presser, Dr. Glover said the audit “had absolutely nothing” to do with her decision to retire.

The university has not released plans regarding the search for Dr. Glover’s successor.