Former Jackson State wide receiver Dallas Daniels and Prairie View tight end Tristen Wallace were HBCU football players taken in the XFL Combine Draft on Wednesday.

Daniels was claimed by the Orlando Guardians, and Wallace was picked up by the Houston Roughnecks.

Wednesday, the XFL held a rights draft, with the pool of players coming from the XFL Combine and showcases. Twenty-eight players were acquired by seven teams.

Last season Daniels was the second-leading receiver with 66 receptions for 692 yards and six touchdowns for the No. 1 scoring offense and top passing attack in the SWAC.

Daniels will look to help improve an already very statistically productive Guardians offense that ranked second in the XFL in yards and tied for third in receiving touchdowns, with 28.