A former North Carolina A&T coach will get a head coaching shot in the NFL.

Current Tennessee Titans assistant head coach Terrell Williams will be elevated to acting head coach for the team’s preseason game against the Chicago Bears on Saturday.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel made the announcement on Tuesday. Vrabel added that he wanted to give Williams the experience and the exposure.

“I told the team, and everyone here involved at the organization, that Terrell Williams will act as the head coach for Chicago, starting on Friday. This is a great opportunity for him.”

Mike Vrabel on #Titans DL coach/Assistant HC Terrell Williams acting as the head coach on Friday and through the preseason game on Saturday vs @ChicagoBears. pic.twitter.com/WT8OCobggB — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) August 7, 2023

Williams, a 26-year coaching veteran, is in his sixth season with the Titans, having arrived in 2018 as the defensive line coach and solely holding that position before being promoted to assistant head coach this offseason.

Williams has coached for 12 seasons in the NFL. Prior to his time with the Titans, he had stints as an assistant with the Miami Dolphins and Oakland Raiders. Williams has also spent 13 seasons in the collegiate ranks, starting at North Carolina A&T as the defensive line coach from 1999-2001. He would go on to the same post at Youngstown State, Akron, Purdue, and Texas A&M.

This is video of #Titans DL coach Terrell Williams from earlier this offseason, when asked about his promotion Assistant HC. Williams will act as the HC vs @ChicagoBears, Mike Vrabel said. Vrabel will be around, he just wants to give Williams the opportunity. pic.twitter.com/R9Sl9EF9mw — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) August 7, 2023

Defensive assistant Clinton McMillan will handle the defensive line coaching duties this week as Williams assumes the head coach obligations.