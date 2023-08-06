In South Carolina State’s first scrimmage of the fall, Corey Fields showed why he’s the lead dog for the Bulldogs.

The sixth-year senior threw a pair of touchdowns to wide receiver Justin Smith Brown. His performance, at least so early in camp, is something longtime SC State head coach Buddy Pough is hoping can be a springboard for an offense that struggled in 2022.

“Corey is the guy that puts the offense on track,” Pough said. “He knows what he’s doing and gives us an opportunity to have a shot at winning. It’s a pleasure having a grown-up in charge.”

Fields returned to Orangeburg as a fifth-year senior after injuring his shoulder last season. He’s expected to be the starter when SC State opens the season against Jackson State in Atlanta in the MEAC/SWAC Challenge on Aug. 26.

After Fields sustained a season-ending shoulder injury last year, the Bulldogs ranked fifth in the six-team MEAC conference in offensive efficiency and QB completion percentage. The running attack also suffered, too, being dead last, with 3.1 yards per attempt and 106 yards per game.

The return of Fields to the mix could be the remedy, said new offensive coordinator Kevin Magouirk.

“(Corey) has done a great job of adapting and picking up what we’re doing (on offense),” Magouirk said. “He’s got that ‘it’ factor where guys gravitate toward him and want to follow him.”

Fields explained that he is ready to play up to those lofty expectations.

“I know what (Coach) Pough expects of me and how he wants the offense to go. My focus is to get everyone on the same page.”