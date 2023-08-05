You might also like

You might also like

The rapper at the center of the controversial video filmed in the locker room of the Florida A&M football facility has removed it.

Rapper Real Boston Richey announced Friday night that he has now taken down the “Send a Blitz” music video from YouTube “out of respect for the school.”

“Out of respect for FAMU, the video for video “Send a blitz” is no longer available,” he wrote in a message posted to Twitter. “I have a long-standing amicable relationship with the FAMU community and it’s athletic teams and I hope to continue to build with them in the future. This video was not meant to be disrespectful in any way but to highlight my love for the school and its teams. Sending lots of love to the Rattlers for a great season and go stream “Send a Blitz.”

Boston Richey has removed the music video for ‘Send A Blitz,’ where a portion of it was recorded in #FAMU’s locker room at Galimore-Powell Fieldhouse. His statement: pic.twitter.com/DZcocNpd7r — G. Thomas III (@3peatgee) August 5, 2023



In the video shot last month at FAMU without school permission, Real Boston Richey and others were wearing FAMU paraphernalia.

Florida A&M head coach Willie Simmons temporarily suspended all football activities while an initial investigation into the matter was conducted.

Richey, a Florida native and part of The Freebandz, had performed during Florida A&M homecoming festivities in 2022.

How Richey was able to gain access to the FAMU facilities has not yet been disclosed.