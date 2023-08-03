You might also like

Grambling State Sundiata Anderson and South Carolina State Patrick Godbolt, both defensive linemen, were selected along with Alabama State linebacker Colton Adams and North Carolina Central defensive back Khalil Baker.

They were among 35 FCS players selected by Stats Perform.

Anderson, an All-SWAC performer, put himself on the radar as an NFL prospect last year after a season in which he recorded 50 total tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks, and two forced fumbles. He was most recently named as preseason SWAC Defensive Player of the Year.

Patrick Goldbold led the MEAC with 13.5 tackles for loss and recorded 49 total tackles, and tallied 4.5 sacks.

Colton Adams led the SWAC with 128 tackles and picked two sacks, three pass breakups, and one forced fumble for Alabama State.

Khalil Baker, senior defensive back for HBCU national champion North Carolina Central Eagles, is an All-MEAC First Team member. In 2022, Baker was named MEAC Defensive Player of the Year and helped NC Central win the school’s first national title at the Division I level.