NASHVILLE — The Tennessee State football program finds itself in the fifth spot in the inaugural Big South-OVC Association Preseason Poll, as announced on Tuesday morning ahead of the conference’s Media Day. The poll marks the beginning of the first year of the joint conference that features 10 teams.

The Tigers received 57 points in the poll, a promising position for Eddie George as he enters his third year as head coach. Last season, TSU recorded a 4-7 overall record and a 2-3 standing in the OVC.

2023 Preseason Poll (first-place votes)

1. Southeast Missouri State (6) – 96

2. Gardner-Webb (2) – 86

3. UT Martin (1) – 85

4. Tennessee Tech (1) – 58

5. Tennessee State – 57

6. Bryant – 48

7. Lindenwood – 45

8. Eastern Illinois – 33

9. Charleston Southern – 30

10. Robert Morris – 12

Adding to the optimism, six players from George’s squad have been selected for the conference’s Preseason Watch List.

The players on the Preseason Watch List are as follows:

Draylen Ellis – Senior

2021 2nd Team All-OVC

2020 OVC Freshman of the Year

Terrell Allen – Senior

2022 1st Team All-OVC

2x All-Conference

James Green – Graduate

2021 2nd Team All-OVC

K’Vaughan Pope – Graduate

2022 2nd Team All-OVC

OVC All-Newcomer

Josh Green – Senior

2019 Freshman All-American

OVC All-Newcomer

Bryce Phillips – Sophomore

2022 2nd Team All-OVC

OVC All-Newcomer

Courtesy: Ohio Valley Conference/Big South