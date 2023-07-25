NASHVILLE — The Tennessee State football program finds itself in the fifth spot in the inaugural Big South-OVC Association Preseason Poll, as announced on Tuesday morning ahead of the conference’s Media Day. The poll marks the beginning of the first year of the joint conference that features 10 teams.
The Tigers received 57 points in the poll, a promising position for Eddie George as he enters his third year as head coach. Last season, TSU recorded a 4-7 overall record and a 2-3 standing in the OVC.
2023 Preseason Poll (first-place votes)
1. Southeast Missouri State (6) – 96
2. Gardner-Webb (2) – 86
3. UT Martin (1) – 85
4. Tennessee Tech (1) – 58
5. Tennessee State – 57
6. Bryant – 48
7. Lindenwood – 45
8. Eastern Illinois – 33
9. Charleston Southern – 30
10. Robert Morris – 12
Adding to the optimism, six players from George’s squad have been selected for the conference’s Preseason Watch List.
The players on the Preseason Watch List are as follows:
Draylen Ellis – Senior
2021 2nd Team All-OVC
2020 OVC Freshman of the Year
Terrell Allen – Senior
2022 1st Team All-OVC
2x All-Conference
James Green – Graduate
2021 2nd Team All-OVC
K’Vaughan Pope – Graduate
2022 2nd Team All-OVC
OVC All-Newcomer
Josh Green – Senior
2019 Freshman All-American
OVC All-Newcomer
Bryce Phillips – Sophomore
2022 2nd Team All-OVC
OVC All-Newcomer
Courtesy: Ohio Valley Conference/Big South
