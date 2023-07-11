The St. Louis Cardinals selected Delaware State infielder Trey Paige with the 515th pick of the 17th round in the 2023 MLB Draft.

The 2022 MEAC Player of the Year became just the eighth player in program history and seventh under current head coach JP Blandin to have been drafted by a Major League Baseball organization.

Paige becomes the second-highest MLB Draft selection in program history.

As for his career category standings, Paige is 3rd outright in home runs (32) as well as walks (105) and is tied for third in doubles (46), 4th in runs scored (147), and tied for fifth in total at-bats with 545, and his 203 total hits rank him seventh while his 136 RBIs puts him in sixth.

“Our Hornet family is excited for Trey. ‘Cap’ has put in the work, and now he gets the opportunity he deserves,” said Blandin. “I am very grateful that the Cardinals drafted him as we have some former assistant coaches in that organization, and all told, it will be a perfect fit for him. He will make a great professional baseball player, and we all wish him the best.”

Paige is the seventh player in DSU history to be drafted by an MLB team since 1991.

Courtesy: Delaware State Athletics