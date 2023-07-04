Although they are separated by just 76 miles and have not met in two decades, the Southern Jaguars and Nicholls State Colonels will get reacquainted in a home-and-home series in the 2024 and 2027 seasons.

Nicholls will travel to Baton Rouge to take play the Jaguars on Oct. 5, 2024. Southern will travel to Nicholls State on Sept. 18, 2027. FBSchedules reported the details of the series.

The Colonels and the Jaguars are familiar with each other, having matched up 19 times. Nicholls leads the series 13-6, which includes a 21-13 win over Southern in 2002.

Nicholls will not be the only matchup with a Southland Conference opponent for Southern in 2024. The Jaguars will also face another in-state foe from the league in the season opener against McNeese State on Aug. 31.