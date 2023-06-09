You might also like

You might also like

Deion Sanders and the Colorado football team quietly acquired another top Jackson State player from the transfer portal.

In a video posted on Well Off Media’s YouTube channel, former All-SWAC running back Sy’Veon Wilkerson makes an appearance working out with the team.

From behind the camera, Deion Sanders Jr. remarks from a distance, “It’s nice to see you out here Sy’Veon.” He then interacts with Wilkerson telling him “that first day hell” and that he was glad to see him out there.

“We working though, we coming,” says Wilkerson to the camera.

Wilkerson’s college career began at Delaware State, where he was named to the All-MEAC First Team during the 2021 season.

He entered the transfer at the season’s conclusion, first committing to West Virginia before flipping to Jackson State.

In Wilkerson’s lone season with Jackson State, he finished with 1,151 rushing yards and scored nine touchdowns. He was named to the All-SWAC First Team.

The former Jackson State running back officially entered the transfer portal on April 17 after previously announcing that he would remain with Jackson State shortly after the team’s Celebration Bowl loss.

Other than posting an offer from Eastern Michigan, Wilkerson has been quiet, not giving any indication of where he could be going next.