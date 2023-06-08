You might also like

As the Fayetteville State Broncos prepare for the 2023 football season as the defending conference champions, they will be moving forward without a key member of the defense.

Former All-CIAA defensive end Devin Cowan has announced he is committing to play his final year of eligibility for Southern Illinois University.

Cowan entered the transfer portal on May 30, receiving offers from North Carolina Central, Tennessee State, Mississippi Valley State, University of Tennessee at Martin, and Illinois State, among others.

He is one of two All-CIAA defensive linemen to enter the transfer portal from Fayetteville State this offseason, along with Cameron Merrell.

Transferring to Fayetteville State from UNC Pembroke, Cowan played two seasons with the Broncos helping lead the team to CIAA South division titles each year.

He compiled 89 total tackles, 25.5 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, three forced fumbles, and a pass breakup in 21 games. Cowan was named to the All-CIAA First Team in 2022.