You might also like

You might also like

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) revealed its 2023 All-SWAC Baseball teams and individual award winners on Tuesday.

The all-conference accolades were determined through a vote by the league’s head coaches and sports information directors.

Daalen Adderley of Texas Southern earned Player of the Year and Hitter of the Year awards, while Omar Melendez from Alabama State was honored as Pitcher of the Year.

Joan Gonzalez from Bethune-Cookman was recognized as Relief Pitcher of the Year, and Jamal George from Alabama State was named Freshman of the Year.

Hylan Hall of Bethune-Cookman, was named Newcomer of the Year, and Jose’ Vazquez from Alabama State emerged as the Coach of the Year, completing the list of individual award winners.

The complete listing of all-conference selections and individual awards winners can be found below.

All-SWAC Baseball Teams and Individual Award Winners

Coach of the Year

Jose’ Vazquez, Alabama State

Player/Hitter of the Year

Daalen Adderley, Texas Southern

Pitcher of the Year

Omar Melendez, Alabama State

Relief Pitcher of the Year

Joan Gonzalez, Bethune-Cookman

Freshman of the Year

Jamal George, Alabama State

Newcomer of the Year

Hylan Hall, Bethune-Cookman

All-SWAC Baseball First Team

C – Ty Hanchey, Florida A&M

1B – Keylon Mack, Grambling State

2B – Randy Flores, Alabama State

3B – Cameron Bufford, Grambling State

SS – CJ Castillo, Texas Southern

DH – Alexander Olivo, Texas Southern

OF – Daalen Adderley, Texas Southern

OF – Hylan Hall, Bethune-Cookman

OF – Trevor Hatton, Grambling State

SP – Omar Melendez, Alabama State

SP – Nolan Santos, Bethune-Cookman

RP – Joan Gonzalez, Bethune-Cookman

All-SWAC Baseball Second Team

C – Jamal George, Alabama State

1B – O’Neill Burgos, Southern

2B – Kyle Walker, Grambling State

3B – Ty Hill, Jackson State

SS – Kyler McIntosh, Alabama State

DH – Sebastian Greico, Florida A&M

OF – Ty Jackson, Florida A&M

OF – Janmikell Bastardo, Florida A&M

OF – Ian Matos, Alabama State

SP – Hunter Viets, Florida A&M

SP – Abraham Deleon, Texas Southern

RP – Erick Gonzalez, Jackson State