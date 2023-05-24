BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) revealed its 2023 All-SWAC Baseball teams and individual award winners on Tuesday.
The all-conference accolades were determined through a vote by the league’s head coaches and sports information directors.
Daalen Adderley of Texas Southern earned Player of the Year and Hitter of the Year awards, while Omar Melendez from Alabama State was honored as Pitcher of the Year.
Joan Gonzalez from Bethune-Cookman was recognized as Relief Pitcher of the Year, and Jamal George from Alabama State was named Freshman of the Year.
Hylan Hall of Bethune-Cookman, was named Newcomer of the Year, and Jose’ Vazquez from Alabama State emerged as the Coach of the Year, completing the list of individual award winners.
The complete listing of all-conference selections and individual awards winners can be found below.
All-SWAC Baseball Teams and Individual Award Winners
Coach of the Year
Jose’ Vazquez, Alabama State
Player/Hitter of the Year
Daalen Adderley, Texas Southern
Pitcher of the Year
Omar Melendez, Alabama State
Relief Pitcher of the Year
Joan Gonzalez, Bethune-Cookman
Freshman of the Year
Jamal George, Alabama State
Newcomer of the Year
Hylan Hall, Bethune-Cookman
All-SWAC Baseball First Team
C – Ty Hanchey, Florida A&M
1B – Keylon Mack, Grambling State
2B – Randy Flores, Alabama State
3B – Cameron Bufford, Grambling State
SS – CJ Castillo, Texas Southern
DH – Alexander Olivo, Texas Southern
OF – Daalen Adderley, Texas Southern
OF – Hylan Hall, Bethune-Cookman
OF – Trevor Hatton, Grambling State
SP – Omar Melendez, Alabama State
SP – Nolan Santos, Bethune-Cookman
RP – Joan Gonzalez, Bethune-Cookman
All-SWAC Baseball Second Team
C – Jamal George, Alabama State
1B – O’Neill Burgos, Southern
2B – Kyle Walker, Grambling State
3B – Ty Hill, Jackson State
SS – Kyler McIntosh, Alabama State
DH – Sebastian Greico, Florida A&M
OF – Ty Jackson, Florida A&M
OF – Janmikell Bastardo, Florida A&M
OF – Ian Matos, Alabama State
SP – Hunter Viets, Florida A&M
SP – Abraham Deleon, Texas Southern
RP – Erick Gonzalez, Jackson State
Leave a Reply