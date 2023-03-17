The Jackson State Lady Tigers saw their time in the WNIT come to an end much sooner than they hoped courtesy of a wire-to-wire 78-69 defeat at Memphis.

Memphis took an early 6-0 lead on 3-pointers from Emani Jefferson and Madison Grigg on the Tigers’ first two offensive possessions. Baskets from Keshuna Lockett and Daphne White drew Jackson State to within two points. An 8-2 Memphis spurt pushed the lead to 14-6. Memphis continued to stay out in front, taking a 23-16 lead heading into the second quarter.

Memphis claimed their first double-digit lead of the contest in the second quarter when a pair of Jamiah Shutes free throws gave the Tigers a 31-21 lead at the 7:11 mark of the period.

For the remainder of the period, Jackson State shot 3 of 11 from the floor and committed three turnovers as they would fall behind 43-32 at halftime.

Jackson State was unable to cut into the deficit in the third quarter, with Memphis widening the gap to as much as 17 points in a third quarter in which JSU shot just 35.7%.

Although JSU outscored Memphis 23-19 in the game’s final period, it proved to be too late to sufficiently close the gap.

Jackson State shot 38.1% from the floor, including a frigid 16.7% from the 3-point line. Daja Woodard led four JSU players in double-figures with 15 points and was a perfect 7 of 7 from the field.

Ti’lan Boler added 13 points, with Angel Jackson grabbing 11 rebounds to go along with 12 points. Daphane White also contributed 12 points of her own and seven boards.