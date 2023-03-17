Former Benedict Tigers co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Kevin Saxton II has announced he has accepted a position as an offensive assistant with the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Saxton will be taking over a position previously held by Dan Williams who was promoted to the team’s offensive quality control coach. He is one of three new coaching hires the Chiefs made from the college level.

Saxton announced his exit from Benedict on March 3 in a lengthy statement posted to his Twitter account in which he also thanked Tigers head coach Chennis Berry for the opportunity.

My time in Columbia has been special. A lot of history has been made and I am nothing short of grateful for the opportunity! @gotigers_bc has allowed me to continue my development as a man and football coach. I am excited for the next chapter that God has in store! pic.twitter.com/9HP30CoR3Z — Kevin Saxton II (@coachksax3) March 3, 2023

“First, let me start by saying thank you,” said Saxton.” Thank you to Coach Berry and the Benedict Tigers football program for giving me the opportunity to be a part of something special. I loved everything about my decision to come to Columbia, South Carolina. I was able to be a part of so many ‘firsts’ in the history of this program and it is only the beginning.”

He added: “Unfortunately, I will not be returning to Benedict College to pursue another opportunity. Best believe the show still goes on and I expect the success and favor to continue within the Benedict Tiger football program. I will always be grateful for my time spent here and will always be a resource for those I have crossed paths with.”

In his one season on the Benedict coaching staff, Saxton helped lead the Tigers to their first undefeated season and their first SIAC conference championship win in school history.

As one door closes another one opens! Extremely grateful and excited for this next chapter God has planned for me! Let’s get to work #ChiefsKigndom pic.twitter.com/7Pku10V5fC — Kevin Saxton II (@coachksax3) March 17, 2023

He anchored an offense that was among the top-scoring teams in all of Division II averaging 35.6 points per game winning by an average margin of over 22 points per game.

Before his career in coaching, Saxton was a standout quarterback with Emory & Henry College where he is the team’s all-time leader in passing yards and total offense.

Saxton then went on to coach three seasons with his alma mater as a co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach followed by a season as offensive coordinator with Cuthbertson High School in North Carolina.