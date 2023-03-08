You might also like

Former NFL standout Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson has been named ambassador and consultant for the Florida A&M University athletics department, the school announced Wednesday.

In this role, Johnson will participate in special projects to support and advance the state of FAMU Athletics, as identified by the athletics director.

“Anyone familiar with Chad knows that he has always been a great ambassador for FAMU,” said athletic director Tiffani-Dawn Sykes. “It’s time to make it official. I am happy that we could reach an agreement to formalize his role with the University.”

“I fell in love with FAMU after attending my first Classic in 1984 with my grandma, and the rest is history,” Johnson said in a statement.

“The Highest of the Seven Hills” 🐍 pic.twitter.com/YM9DG3osM2 — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) March 9, 2023



Johnson, a Miami, Florida native, was drafted in the second round by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2001 NFL Draft. Johnson burst on the scene in his second season, finishing with 69 receptions for 1,166 yards and five touchdowns.

After that, Johnson had 1,000 or more receiving yards in seven of the next eight seasons, including a career-high 1,440 yards in 2007.

Johnson also scored a career-high ten receiving touchdowns in 2003, his third year in the league. Johnson went on to play 11 seasons in the NFL and finished with 766 receptions for 11,059 receiving yards and 67 touchdowns.

Johnson went on to be named a six-time NFL Pro Bowler and four-time NFL All-Pro.

Courtesy: FAMU Athletics