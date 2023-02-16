Jackson State football player Kaseem Vauls has been reported to have been admitted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center after going into cardiac arrest.

According to his father, via his son’s Twitter account, Vauls was suffering from stomach pains Wednesday morning before his cardiac event.

This is Kaseem Vauls father, William he played on the football team @jacksonstatefb @GoJSUTigers and he went in to University of Mississippi Medical Center last night with stomach pains early this morning he went in cardiac arrest I all athletes and alumni and faculty to please — Kaseem Vauls (@KVauls52) February 15, 2023

On Thursday, Vauls’ father posted an update on his son’s condition, stating the “procedure went well” and indicated that Kaseem “is still heavily sedated.”

“The doctors said [he’s] still progressing,” he added. “They will gradually lower down his medication … and lower down the input of the machine he is on gradually, which is a good sign.”

In another tweet, he added, “The machine is so his organs can rest and not work so hard. Then they will lower down the sedation so he can wake up on his own but that might be until day 4 on the machine. I greatly appreciate all you guys for [the] out pour of love and prayers and phone calls and support for my son! All of y’all are truly a blessing. Thank you so much.”

Neither Jackson State University nor the Jackson State University football team has provided a statement.

The redshirt freshman defensive lineman made his way to Jackson State, transferring from Alabama A&M, where he spent one season.

He played just one game with the Tigers against Mississippi Valley State on special teams. On Jan. 20, he announced he was opening up his recruitment.