A former HBCU head coach will be back on a college sideline.

Tyrone Wheatley, who spent nearly three seasons at Morgan State, has been hired as the new coach at Wayne State.

Wheatley joins Wayne State after spending this past season as the running backs coach for the Denver Broncos. In addition to his recent NFL experience, Wheatley served as Morgan State head coach from 2019 to 2021. In that time he went 5–18 overall in two seasons.

“Throughout the interview process, [interim athletic director Erika] Mrs. Wallace showed that Wayne State was well-prepared and very detailed in what they wanted in the football program and the direction of the athletic department,” Wheatley said in a statement. “This made me really excited about the job. I am looking forward to coming home, as they always say there’s no place like home. No matter where I have been, I’ve always tried to recruit the state of Michigan and the city of Detroit. I am pleased, honored and blessed to be back home and to coach at Wayne State University.”