Recent history has not been kind to Morris Brown College.

The school has faced accreditation issues, lost federal funding, was millions in debt, and had to sell a portion of its campus to the city of Atlanta.

Bishop Reginald Jackson, chairman of Morris Brown’s Board of Trustees, two years ago suggested he would recommend closure if the school failed to right the ship.

However, Morris Brown’s outlook has brightened after the school announced it received a $2.9 million grant — the largest in the last 20 years for the institution.

2.9 million dollars! We are elated to announce that Morris Brown has received its largest grant in 20 years of 2.9 million. Thank you Senator Ossoff and Warnock for helping President Kevin James to secure this funding! #TheHardReset pic.twitter.com/jwotcSxhmM — Morris Brown College (@1881MorrisBrown) January 18, 2023

The Atlanta Voice reported the package secured by U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Georgia) will “help equip the HBCU with the resources needed to support its growing student body.”

Morris Brown president Kevin James said the funds “will be used to expand the college’s educational curriculum, refurbish buildings on campus and invest in the “pipeline” that transitions graduates into the workforce.”

Morris Brown currently offers degree programs in business, music psychology, and general studies; President James also said the funds from the grant will be used to expand those departments.

The school’s current enrollment is over 270 students and President James said he expects that number to surpass 400 for the upcoming fall semester.