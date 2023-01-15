You might also like

You might also like

Talladega College has joined forces with Brown Girls Do Gymnastics and HBCU Gymnastics Alliance to bring women’s artistic gymnastics to the college for the first time in school history.

“This historic moment will have a lasting impact. Establishing a women’s gymnastics team at Talladega College will expand opportunities for HBCU student athletes to compete in a rewarding sport that fosters discipline, confidence and success,” said Talladega College President Gregory J. Vincent in a press release. “Developing our first-ever women’s gymnastics team will also promote student and alumni engagement and pride; enhance the college’s brand; and help create a pipeline of diverse gymnasts.”

This joint effort places Talladega College, along with Fisk University, whom also partnered with HBCU Gymnastics and BGDG, as the second HBCU in the country to field a women’s artistic gymnastic program.

On being just the second HBCU with a gymnastics team, Talledega College Vice President and Athletic Director Michael Grant said:

“Talladega will be one of only two HBCU teams. Talladega having a team will give our athletes greater visibility and recognition.”

Founded by in 2015 by veteran gymnastics coach Derrin Moore, BGDG provides access, coaching, training, and other forms of support to athletes from underrepresented and marginalized groups.