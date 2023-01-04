You might also like

Tennessee State head coach Eddie George has been chosen to be the head coach for the 2023 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, according to a post from the game’s Twitter account.

Head coach No. 2 for the 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣3️⃣ #NFLPABowl knows a little about dominating at the college level. @EddieGeorge2727 ring a bell?

The 1995 Heisman Trophy winner is also the leading rusher in @Titans history. He's now back in Tennessee as head coach of @TSUTigersFB

Welcome, Eddie🤝 pic.twitter.com/s8bqKTK0tN — The NFLPA Collegiate Bowl (@NFLPABowl) January 4, 2023

George will be opposite former Tennessee Titans coach Jeff Fisher, who coached in the game last year.

The NFLPA Collegiate Bowl began in 2012 and touts itself as giving “prospective players the best opportunity to showcase their talents to potential employers and fans.”

Approximately 200 scouts, players player personnel staff, general managers, and head coach are expected to be in attendance to view live practices, film, and interview players.

Recent HBCU players who have participated in the game include James Houston (Jackson State); Aqeel Glass (Alabama A&M); Markquese Bell (Florida A&M); Tarik Cohen (North Carolina A&T); Grover Stewart (Albany State) and Cory Rahman (Tennessee State).