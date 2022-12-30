You might also like

Every year the NFL stages its four-day invitation-only event known as the NFL Combine which allows team scouts to evaluate the top draft-eligible college players across a battery of physical and mental tests.

This year, Florida A&M linebacker Isaiah Land will be one of those players, as he has accepted an invitation to the 2023 event.

🚨 𝗡𝗙𝗟 𝗖𝗢𝗠𝗕𝗜𝗡𝗘 𝗕𝗢𝗨𝗡𝗗🚨 Isaiah Land has accepted an invitation to the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. This is the second straight year a Rattler will participate in the NFL Scouting Combine as Markquese Bell participated in 2022. #FAMU | #Rattlers | #LeaveNoDoubt pic.twitter.com/RMNOM1NGxr — Florida A&M Athletics (@FAMUAthletics) December 30, 2022

Land garnered a plethora of honors this season, including being named the 2022 SWAC Preseason Defensive Player of the Year, as well as earning spots on the Preseason All-SWAC First Team Defense, Athlon Sports Preseason All-American and STATS Perform FCS All-American Team.

This will be the second consecutive year the NFL Combine has included a FAMU player. Last season Markquese Bell, who ended up being signed by the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent, also took part in the event.